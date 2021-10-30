Mumbai: In a major development, the National Investigation Agency is likely to probe the drugs-on-cruise case, sources say, adding that, three NIA officials had visited the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office and held a three-hour discussion with NCB officials in Delhi.

It is also learnt that the NIA has taken all the information related to the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case from the NCB, as reports state the involvement of an international racket.

Hence, given the big cut in this high-profile case and the potential threat to the country, the investigation is likely to be handed over to the NIA.

Also, there have been several allegations of irregularities regarding the investigation of the Mumbai drugs case.

Meanwhile, NCB Deputy Director General Gyaneshwar Singh on Friday said the special inquiry team which is probing allegations of an extortion attempt in the cruise ship drug bust case cannot make any progress unless it speaks to an independent witness Prabhakar Sail.

Singh, who is heading the five-member SET, said they have recorded the statements of five NCB officials and three others so far.

Sail is among those who have accused NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede and other officials of an attempt to extort money after drugs were allegedly seized from a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast following which Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was arrested among others. Wankhede has denied all allegations.