Mumbai (Maharashtra): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has again summoned Bollywood actor Ananya Panday to appear before it for the third round of questioning over the ongoing cruise drugs case on Monday. She was on Thursday and Friday interrogated by the NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede along with a female officer.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Mutha Jain, NCB Deputy Director General (DDG) said, "She has been called again on Monday morning for questioning. The further procedure will take place."

When the official was asked if the actor gave any information regarding the numbers of drug peddlers sent by Aryan Khan, he said, "I have no such info as of now."

During the questioning that took place on Thursday, the actor denied the allegations of supplying and consuming drugs.

According to NCB, Ananya had even denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan, who is accused in the case, saying that she never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB had told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources say.

Ananya's name cropped up in the case after certain WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were allegedly found in the latter's mobile phone, the sources said, adding that the NCB officials have also seized her mobile phone and laptop.

However, the NCB officials are yet to clarify her role, if any, in the case. On Thursday, a team of NCB officials visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai to collect documents while he was visiting his son Aryan Khan in Arthur jail.

After rejecting Aryan Khan's bail plea twice, the Bombay High Court has set October 26 to hear a fresh bail plea.

An NCB team on October 2nd had busted an alleged drugs party on a Cruise ship that was on its way to Goa at mid-sea. A total of 20 people, including Aryan, were arrested so far in the case.

