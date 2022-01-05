Maharashtra: Stating that more people could be involved, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale Wednesday identified the five followers of 'Bulli Bai' App on Twitter.

Addressing a press conference, Nagrale said two of the three arrested were from Uttarakhand.

"Three people have been arrested in the 'Bulli Bai' app case, including Vishal Kumar Jha and Shweta Singh. The third accused is Shweta's friend. Some more people could be involved in this matter," he said.

"We have apprehended these people from different places and some local authorities have given some versions about it, which I feel, was not required. They were not aware of the details of the case. Generally, we don't speak about cases of other states," the Commissioner added.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai cyber police arrested one more student from Uttarakhand in connection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

The student, identified as Mayank Rawal (21), was nabbed from the Nimuchaud area of ​​Kotdwar in the northern state in the early hours of Wednesday. Rawal studies in a college in Delhi.

The cyber cell of Mumbai police had earlier arrested Shweta, alleged to be the main culprit, from Uttarakhand, and engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha from Bengaluru in connection with the case.

Mumbai police had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified persons following complaints that doctored photographs of hundreds of Muslim women were uploaded for ‘auction' on the app called 'Bulli Bai', hosted on the open-source software platform GitHub.

While there was no actual 'auction' or 'sale', the purpose of the app seemed to be to humiliate and intimidate the targeted women, many of whom are active social media users.

The Mumbai cyber police station also registered a case against the app's unidentified developers and Twitter handles which promoted it.

Read: 'Bulli Bai' case: Prime accused Shweta Singh to be produced before court today