Mumbai: Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court in Andheri on Tuesday dismissed a petition filed by Javed Akhtar for the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

On 13 December, Akhtar had moved an application before the CMM at Andheri for issuing a non-bailable warrant against Kangana, as the actor failed to appear before the court. The plea had listed the number of exemptions Kangana had sought since March this year. She had last appeared before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate on 20 September.

This time Metropolitan Magistrate R. R. Khan had instructed Kangana to appear for the next hearing, giving her one last chance. While Akhtar was also allowed to file an application to issue a warrant against Kangana if she remains absent again.

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Kangana made an unwarranted defamatory allegation against Javed Akhtar following which Javed Akhtar filed a case against her.

Read: Mumbai: Ranaut's plea against CMM order refusing transfer of defamation case rejected by sessions court