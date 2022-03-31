Mumbai: A city civil court in Mumbai has quashed the defamation case filed by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan against his Panvel Farmhouse neighbor, who has accused Khan of land grab.

Additional Sessions Court Judge A.H. Laddad while quashing Khan's defamation case against his Panvel Farmhouse neighbor Ketan Kakkad said the land grab allegations made against Salman by Kakkad were factual. Salman had claimed that the allegations were being made only to defame him.

The Judge also said that Khan has failed to present his case completely. Khan, the court said, could not prove that the land belonged to him. However, the evidence presented by Kakkad proves his point, the court added.

The court also quashed Salman's application for a 'restraining order' against his neighbor Ketan Kakkad. Kakkad's lawyers say that the strong iron gate that Salman has built around his farmhouse is on Ketan's land. They said Kakkad cannot make full use of his land due to the gate.

Kakkad has further alleged that Khan is denying him access to the temple on his land. He also accused Khan of creating an “electricity problem” in the plot. A complaint has been lodged and an inquiry is being conducted to take action in this regard.

