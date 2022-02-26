Mumbai: A metropolitan court in Bandra has found tennis star Leander Paes guilty of domestic violence against his ex-partner and model-actor Rhea Pillai. It also directed Paes to pay Rs 50,000 as monthly rent and Rs 1 lakh as maintenance to Rhea if she leaves their shared apartment.

Pillai, who had been in a live-in relationship with Paes for eight years then, had approached the court in 2014 alleging the latter "verbally, physically, mentally and financially abused" her "several times" and seeking relief under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act.

Paes, on his part, claimed that he was not aware of Riya's first marriage with actor Sanjay Dutt, an allegation denied by Rhea. The tennis star had also filed a suit in the Bandra court seeking the custody of their girl child.

Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Singh Rajput, in an order passed earlier this week ruled that Paes should pay Rs 50,000 as rent to Rhea. The court, however, said that Rhea will not receive the money if she decided to live together in Paes's home.