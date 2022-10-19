Mumbai Police receives anonymous bomb threats at three locations
Mumbai: The Mumbai police received bomb threats from an anonymous caller at three places in the city on Wednesday. As informed by the officials, the caller has threatened to bomb Infinity Mall, Juhu PVR, and Sahara Hotel in the state capital. The officials have beefed up the security measures and alerted the forces across the city, while an investigation to identify the caller is also underway.
