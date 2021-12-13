Mumbai (Maharashtra): Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and dismissed police officer Sachin Waze appeared before the Chandiwal Commission in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Monday.

Both Deshmukh and Waze are in judicial custody in separate cases of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), respectively.

The Commission is probing the allegations of corruption made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. Singh had accused Anil Deshmukh of asking dismissed assistant inspector Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from hotels and bars in Mumbai every month.

Also read: CBI records statements of Deshmukh's police guards in Rs 100Cr extortion case

ANI