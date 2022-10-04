Mumbai Airport Customs seizes cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crores
Mumbai Airport Customs seizes cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crores
Mumbai: Mumbai Airport Customs on Monday seized 980 grams of Cocaine worth Rs 9.8 crores from a passenger who arrived by Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-610 from Addis Ababa, said customs.
The contraband was concealed in the undergarments, added customs. The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. (ANI)
