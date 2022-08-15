Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Everyone sets a goal and works hard for it and some others excel in different fields and show their talent. A young woman from Vizag belongs to this group. On one hand, she is continuing her studies, on the other hand, she is excelling in the fields of whatever she is choosing. She started her career as a dancer and rose to become an artiste and model. Not stopping at that, she won a beauty pageant held in Kochi recently. The multitalented woman, Charishma Krishna, hails from Vizag, won the title of Miss South India.

Charishma, who won the crown of Miss South India, is studying in the Fine Arts Department of Andhra University, Visakhapatnam. Charisma, who participated in the beauty pageant, organised by the Pegasus Organisation on August 1, competed with young women from five states of South India and bagged the title.

As Charishma's father was doing his PhD in America, she completed her fifth grade there. Later, the family returned to Vizag and she studied here from the sixth standard. Along with studying, Charishma learnt Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi. She has given around 30 performances till date. Charishma, who also learnt swimming and horse riding, also took training to become an actress. With this, Charisma got opportunities as an actress and acted in many short films. She is said to have acted in a music album called 'Jataga' last year

Meanwhile, Charishma, who also participated in the 'Miss Vizag' beauty pageant held in Visakhapatnam last year, stood third. With this, she got an opportunity to improve her skills and participate on behalf of Andhra Pradesh in the Miss South India competition organised by the Pegasus Organisation in Kerala. It is learnt that she won the crown of 'Miss South India' after competing with around 20 young women from the states of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Charishma's parents are happy that their daughter, who has been active since childhood, has achieved such success. They say that they are ready to give him all kinds of encouragement in the future. Charishma, who won the title of Miss South India, participated in many dance shows earlier. In 2016, Charishma also got a rare opportunity to dance in a show organised in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the International Warships Review.

When Chandrababu Naidu was the Chief Minister when he visited Kailasagiri, she also participated in a Bharatanatyam performance organised in his honour. Charishma, who has completed a certificate course in Bharatanatyam from Potti Sriramulu Telugu University... has also received the Ugadi Pratibha Award given by the Adivasi Bapiraju Memorial Charitable Trust.