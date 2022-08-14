Guwahati: A multilayer security arrangement has been put in place across parade grounds and other sensitive places in Assam after banned militant groups ULFA(I) and NSCN called for a "boycott" of Independence Day celebrations and "total shutdown" in five states of the Northeast, a top police officer said on Sunday. The Assam Police officer told PTI that they have information on some movements of the insurgent groups in a few districts, mostly in those along the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have got inputs of militant movements in a few districts, mostly in Upper Assam along the inter-state border with Arunachal. The district SPs have been asked to deploy a multi-layered security system in and around the parade grounds in the state," he said on condition of anonymity. Though there is no specific threat input as of now from any part of the state, as ULFA(I) and NSCN(K-YA) have called for a boycott as well as a shutdown, some may try to do "mischievous acts" during the celebrations of the Independence Day, the officer said.

The police have identified the sensitive areas and extra precautions have been taken in those locations, he said. "Night dominations have been ensured by joint teams of security forces across these places. Besides, the regular patrolling has also been intensified," he added. Stating that proper security arrangements have been put in place across the state, the police officer said that a peaceful Independence Day is expected.

"The response to celebrate the 75th Independence Day is overwhelming. People from all walks of life are eagerly waiting for the day to take part in the historic moment. Nobody is concerned about the boycott call," he said. The main Independence Day function in Assam will be held at the Veterinary College Playground in Khanapara in Guwahati.

On August 5, United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) and National Socialist Council of Nagaland issued a joint statement calling for a "boycott" of the Independence Day and a "total shutdown" from Sunday midnight till 6 pm on Monday. ULFA(I) has called for a boycott of the Independence Day celebrations after many years this time. (PTI)