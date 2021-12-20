Hyderabad: The Indian stock market has been buzzing for the past one year. Sensex, which touched the 60,000 mark in September, trades around 55,000 at the moment. Even in the pandemic, the stock market has touched new heights managing to keep investors both vigilant and hopeful.

New IPOs being launched, the number of people trying their luck in the stock market has also increased. BSE, as such, reached the 50,000 mark for the first time on 21 January this year and added another 10,000 points in the next eight months.

Given the meteoric growth of the Indian stock market in the last one year, investors have been grandly benefited. Many mid and small cap stocks have also shown unexpected results. There are several stories of multi-fold profit these stocks have given to the investors, who identified and were among the early investors.

Here is an insight into these multi-bagger stocks that have immensely benefited the investors in the last one year:

Flomic Global Logistics

A freight services company, Flomic has made its shareholders quite happy in the last one year. If one had invested one lakh rupees in this stock a year ago, they would have been millionaires today. On 18 December 2020, the share was trading at share was Rs 1.74. A year later, on 20 December, the price has shot up to Rs 196. The share, as such, has increased by more than 10,000% in a year.

Simplex Papers

A penny stock last year, Simplex turned out to be the true multi-bagger. In December 2020, it traded at around 84 paise. The share price then had its major rally giving early investors a whopping 10,000 per cent return in the past one year. On Friday, 17 December, the price of one share of Simplex Papers was Rs 84.55. The noticeable thing is that on 1 October this year, the price of this share was Rs 7.43. Which means that in less than three months, the price of this share has multiplied up to 12 times.

Suraj Industries

In the last one year, this stock has given a return of 7,000 percent to its investors. Suraj Industries had closed at Rs 1.18 on BSE on 19 August. Three months later, on 3 December, its price rose to Rs 78.15. It further rallied to Rs 127 on 17 December. At the end of June, this stock was worth Rs 2.24 only. On 1 November, this share had reached Rs 27, and by 17 December, it had added another hundred rupees. Accordingly, the profits of the investors in this stock can be estimated.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited

The price of this share was Rs 7.85 on 1 January 2021, and reached Rs 189 on 17 December. On 1 November, the price of this share was Rs 55.20, while in the next one and a half months its price increased almost four times. Its investors thus made four-times profit in just few months. Overall the stock has given a profit of about 2,500 percent to its investors in the last year.

Arihant Superstructures

From Rs 20 in October 2020, Arihant Superstructures too has made its shareholders happy as it went beyond Rs 190 in December 2021. A return of over 800 percent was a deal that any investor would have grabbed. A person who had invested Rs 1 lakh in this stock a year ago would have made Rs 8 lakh out of it.

Cosmo Ferrites

In the last six months, this stock had recorded a profit of Rs 220 per share to the investors. A year ago, on 18 December, the price of this share was only Rs 13, which fell to Rs 11 at the beginning of the new year. But on Friday, 17 December, the price of one Cosmo Ferrites share reached Rs 247.50. That is about 1800 percent profit to the investors.

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance

From Rs 18.90 on 18 December 2020, Jindal Poly has shot up to Rs 358 a year later. Over 1500 percent profit in such a short period makes this stock one of the multi-baggers of 2021.

Ajanta Soya Ltd.

On 1 January, 2021, the price of this share was Rs 60.25, while it crossed the Rs 200 mark on Friday, 17 December. Such profit is never a bad deal and investors in Ajanta would take it any day.

Apart from these companies, shares of some bigger and well established stocks have also filled the pockets of investors in the last one year.

Here are some of those stocks:

Adani Total Gas Limited

A year ago its share was Rs 363, which has crossed Rs 1800 today. In this one year, this stock gave a profit of around 400 percent to its investors.

Adani Transmission Limited

Trading at Rs 424 a year ago, Adani transmission has touched Rs 1,800 in December 2021.

Tata Motors

The share of Tata Motors has increased by 160 percent in the last one year. From Rs 180 in December last year, the share trades at around Rs 450 a year later.

eClerx Services

In the last one year, this stock has increased by about 185 percent. A year ago this share was worth Rs 798.40, whereas in the early days of 2020. The price of this share was Rs 2,275 on Friday, 17 December. In this sense, in the last one year, this stock has almost tripled the investors' money.