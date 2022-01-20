Lucknow: Pramod Gupta, the brother-in-law of Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday. Talking to the media, Pramod Gupta said, "The reason I joined BJP is that I like their policy. Akhilesh Ji hates Samajwadis in SP. One by one, he cornered everyone & has only flatterers around him in the party. No one has ever won with a margin of over 18,000 votes from Bidhuna seat except me."

He said, "Mulayam Singh Yadav has become old and none in the family listen to him. Akhilesh Yadav has ignored him and whoever goes against his ideology gets sidelined thus I joined Bharatiya Janata Party."

Apart from Pramod Gupta, Dr. Priyanka Maurya, the face of Congress' 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign, also formally joined the BJP.

Laxmikant Bajpai, former state president of BJP, said, "The daughter-in-law and brother-in-law of Mulayam Singh Yadav have joined BJP and we will bring more people."

Meanwhile, Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother-in-law Pramod Gupta has joined BJP from the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party. He is a former Samajwadi Party MLA from Auraiya Bidhuna assembly seat.

Meanwhile, former IAS Kishan Singh Atoria, folk singer Vandana Mishra, Manoj alias Mantu Raghav, Ajit Singh Chauhan, and Sheshpal Tomar from SP have joined BJP along with 11 village heads.

Bahujan Samaj Party's Sunit Shukla and BJP's state general secretary and Kanpur MLA Salil Bishnoi's nephew Shivam Bishnoi also joined the BJP.