Lucknow: Aparna Yadav, the younger daughter-in-law of Mulayam Singh, is likely to join BJP. According to information received from reliable sources, Aparna Singh Yadav. Speculations are rife that Aparna, wife of Mulayam Singh’s younger son Prateek Yadav, may join the saffron party.

She had fought the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on the SP ticket, but she tasted a bitter pill and was defeated by Rita Bahuguna Joshi of BJP. Interestingly, she was telling the line of the Samajwadi Party and backing the policies of the NDA government.

If Aparna Yadav joins the BJP it would be a big boost to the saffron party amid the defection of several leaders from the OBC community to Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party.

Former BJP ministers Swami Prasad Maurya and Dharam Singh Saini, along with other MLAs, on Friday, formally joined SP, along with their supporters.

Accusing the BJP of coming to power in 2017 by duping backward castes, Maurya vowed to defeat the saffron party saying its countdown to failure had started. Earlier, sitting SP MLA from Sirsaganj in Firozabad district Hariom Yadav joined the BJP in the presence of senior state leaders in Delhi on Wednesday.