Mulayam Singh Yadav: A timeline of his life and career
Published on: 1 hours ago
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died in Medanta hospital of Gurugram on Monday. He was 82. Here is a timeline of his life and career.
- 1939: Born in Saifai village of Etawah district of Uttar Pradesh.
- 1967: Entered Uttar Pradesh assembly for the first time from Ram Manohar Lohia's Sanyukt Socialist Party.
- 1968: Joined Bharatiya Kranti Dal of Chaudhary Charan Singh. This party merged with Sanyukt Socialist party and Bharatiya Lok Dal was formed. After emergency (1975-1977) Bharatiya Lok Dal merged with Janata Dal.
- 1977: Becomes minister for the first time.
- 1982-1987: Becomes Member of Legislative Council and Leader of Opposition in the Council.
- 1996: Contests Lok Sabha polls for the first time from Mainpuri, UP, and becomes Defence minister.
- 1998: Becomes Lok Sabha member again from Sambhal, UP.
- 1999: Becomes an MP again from Sambhal.
- 1980: Becomes Lokdal state President.
- 1985-87: Becomes state president of Janata Dal.
- 1989-1991: Becomes Uttar Pradesh CM first time.
- 1992: Forms Samajwadi Party.
- 1993-95: Becomes UP CM second time.
- 2003: Became UP CM third time.
- 2003: Death of wife Malti Devi, marries Sadhna Gupta.
- 2004: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.
- 2007: Becomes Leader of Opposition in the UP state assembly.
- 2009: Becomes MP from Mainpuri.
- 2014: Becomes MP from Azamgarh and Mainpuri, resigns from Mainpuri.
- 2019: Becomes MP (seventh time) from Mainpuri.
- 2022: Dies at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. (PTI)
