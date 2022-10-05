Lucknow/Gurugram: Chief Minister Manohar Lal reached Medanta Hospital to know about Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav's health where Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital and his condition remains critical where he is being administered life-saving drugs. Lal also met former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala at the Hospital.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life saving drugs, he is being treated in the ICU Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said in a health bulletin tweeted by the Samajwadi Party's (SP) official handle. Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. The SP patron has been under treatment at Medanta since August 22. He had also been admitted to the facility in July, sources said. (PTI)