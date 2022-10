Lucknow/Gurugram: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reached the Medanta hospital in Gurugram to visit the ailing former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav admitted there.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram and his condition remains critical, the hospital said on Friday. He is being administered life-saving drugs, it said in a health bulletin.

"Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and on life-saving drugs. He is being treated in the ICU (of) Medanta hospital, Gurugram, by a comprehensive team of specialists," the hospital said. The bulletin was also shared by the Samajwadi Party's official handle on Twitter. Yadav, 82, was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.