Lucknow (UP): Two men, including a sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari's gang and his accomplice, were shot in an encounter by the Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow's Madiyaon area late night on Wednesday. The duo, who was injured, was rushed to a hospital only to be declared brought dead.

The sharpshooter had a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head and was identified as Ali Sher alias Doctor while the accomplice was identified as Bannu alias Kamran.

Police also recovered one carbine 30 mm, two pistols, one country-made pistol, one motorcycle and a huge cache of ammunition.

"A sharpshooter of the Mukhtar Ansari gang, Ali Sher accused in the murder of a politician, Jeetram Munda, in Ranchi district of Jharkhand, was injured, along with his accomplice, in an encounter with the Special Task Force (STF) in Lucknow on Wednesday. There was an exchange of fire. We intercepted and cordoned them, we warned them but they started firing. We also fired at them, after the firing they were injured and had been admitted to the nearest civil hospital. The medical reports are yet to come," ASP Vishal Vikram Singh said adding that the sharpshooter had carried out many murders in UP and in other states.

