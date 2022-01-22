New Delhi: Delhi couple living in Mukherjee Nagar is providing aid to the destitute and the economically weaker section of the society.

Delhi's shivering cold and pollution takes a toll on the people who don’t have a roof above their head. The couple arranges blankets, food items extending their helping hand from the beggar to the rickshaw puller.

Talking to ETV Bharat Bhatia of Mukherjee Nagar said that he is a lawyer by profession and helps poor people.

Their routine starts by preparing 20 liters of tea at home. They distribute tea along with breakfast and blankets and sheets etc to protect them from the cold. Even during the Corona period, they had arranged for food, clothes and essential items for the needy people. They had carried all these essential items in their car.

Bhatia said, “Many organizations are cooperating with us by delivering goods to those who need more. To help the people,I have also formed his own organization Ram ji ki gilahari in Delhi to help the poor people.”

“Every day in the area from 7 am to 9 am and from 7 to 10 pm, we arrange for food and tea snacks as well as clothes for the poor people,” Bhatia added.

The problems of the poor have increased due to cold in Delhi. The people living on the pavement, shivers in this chilly weather have become a cause of trouble. For them every night is full of struggle. All the homeless people are not getting proper relief material from the administration.