Saharsa: The National Democratic Alliance(NDA) minister in Bihar and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) supremo Mukesh Sahni has offered Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav to become Chief Minister of Bihar for 2.5 years. Sahni said, "I am fighting for a Dalit chief minister in Bihar but Tejaswi Yadav desires to become CM for a term of five years."

Mukesh Sahni accentuated, "If Tejashwi Yadav comes forward on the matter of making himself the Chief Minister for two and a half years and me or any other leader of Nishad Samaj for two and a half years, then VIP is with him."

The VIP supremo added, "I have always followed Lalu Yadav. The leaders who have learned politics by holding his fingers are speaking against him." He further said that leaders like Lalu Yadav and Atal Vihari Bajpayee have always been in his heart.

Meanwhile, the VIP party has fielded D Chandan Kumar as an MLC candidate from Kosi. VIP supremo and Bihar government minister Mukesh Sahni reached Saharsa to address the nomination meeting where a large number of supporters were seen from Saharsa, Madhepura, and Supaul.

Also Read: Vikasheel party chief Mukesh Sahni demands reservation for Nishads, predicts bad days for Centre