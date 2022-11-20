Mumbai: The Ambani family welcomed twins in the family with Mukesh Ambani's daughter Tina giving birth to a boy and a girl on Saturday. The news was conveyed through a statement released Sunday by the Ambanis, seeking blessings for the newborns of Tina and her husband, industrialist Anand Piramal.

"We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well," the statement said. "We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha, and Anand in this most important phase of their life," it added.

Though the statement did not mention where the children were born, sources said the delivery took place in the US.

Isha (31) is billionaire Mukesh Ambani's firstborn -- a twin herself with sibling Akash (31) -- apart from their younger son Anant (27). Isha got married to her long-time childhood friend Anand on December 12, 2018, even as both their families also share a strong family bond. Anand is the son of Piramal Group's Ajay and Swati Piramal.

Akash married his childhood friend Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. The couple was in December last year blessed with a son, Prithvi Akash Ambani. Anant is meanwhile to soon get married to Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare.

Ambani's oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate is looked after jointly by all his three children. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture, and Anant is looking after the new energy vertical. Both Isha and Anand are Ivy League passouts. While Isha graduated from Stanford University, Anand went to Harvard to do his MBA. Anand is also the Executive Director of the Piramal Group, a global business conglomerate.