New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani replaced Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani as the richest Indian in the world, according to the Forbes Real-time Billionaires list. With a net worth of $84.1 billion, Mukesh Ambani is now the 9th person on the world's richest list. With a net worth of $83.9 billion, Gautam Adani has slid down to the 10th position.

Prior to the release of the Hindenburg Research report making sensational allegations of stock manipulation against Adani Group, Gautam Adani was the third richest person in the world.

Also read: Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

At the top of the list is French luxury fashion giant's LMVH's Bernard Arnault and family. In December 2022, Louis Vuitton's founder and CEO Bernard Arnault overtook Elon Musk as the world's richest person. However, these values fluctuate constantly. If there is a gain in Adani's stock, it is expected Adani's personal wealth will rise too.

The Hindenburg Research report raised concerns about shares of Adani group companies having a possibility of declining from their current levels, owing to high valuations. It also said the Group's exposure to debt was a concern.

Shares of Adani Group firms fell on Wednesday as well. However, the key market indices opened with gains as investors' sentiments were boosted over Union Budget expectations. On Wednesday morning, shares of Adani Enterprises, the flagship firm of the group, fell 3.02 per cent to Rs 2,880.20 apiece on the BSE. In a span of five days, the shares were down 15 per cent. Adani Green declined 3.82 per cent to Rs 1,177.15 apiece and the shares had fallen about 38 per cent in a span of five days.