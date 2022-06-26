New Delhi: The Delhi Queen's Society in the national capital has organized a three-day exhibition at the Constitution Club wherein antique heritage coins, banknotes and postal stamps are on sale. Syed Mohammad Aslam, an active member of the society, said that the organisation has decided to organise this sale on the completion of 25 years.

"We have named this event as Delhi Mudras Utsav to introduce the young generation to the historical heritage. More than 100 people from all across the country are participating in the exhibition. Various efforts are being made today to erase the Mughal rule from history, this is a small initiative towards conserving it," Aslam said.

While some people spend their entire lives collecting coins of different eras issued during the Mughal Empire, a display of this collection such as this comes as a surreal experience for many others. The collectors from across India come with varied backgrounds, ages and also a variety of reasons as to why they decided to conserve and collect these coins, have put up their collection exhibits on display as well as for sale here.

One such collector at the event, who had put his collection on display, said that he has inherited the collection he has from his father."My father has been collecting these for the past 45 years and I am proud to have them after him. I try my best to add to his collection and I am also keen on other people getting to see his collection improvised with my own," he said.

Soham Ramteke, another coin collector and a resident of Nagpur, said his stall also had a 2,600-year-old coin, which is said to be the oldest coin in history, as well as currency in circulation during the Ashoka era. Soham said he inherited the hobby of collecting old currency from his father, so he visits such exhibitions in India and abroad, thereby also selling some parts of his collection.