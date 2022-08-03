Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday put a new display picture on Twitter that shows her late father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and the now-derecognized flag of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Changed my dp since a flag is a matter of joy and pride. For us, our state flag was irreversibly linked to the Indian flag. It was snatched thus breaking away the link. You may have robbed us of our flag but cannot erase it from our collective conscience," she tweeted.