Srinagar: PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday called out the hypocrisy of the Congress for staging a protest against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and calling for his resignation. "Sad that Congress is unable to rise above party interests because AAP is a formidable opponent. Having been a victim themselves of the ED onslaught yet they are joining BJPs propaganda. At a time when agencies are being weaponised, the Opposition should’ve rallied together," Mufti tweeted.

Delhi Congress leaders and workers staged a protest outside the Aam Admi Party office demanding the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy. Delhi Congress demanded that Kejriwal should remove Sisodia from his Cabinet as he is named in an FIR registered by the CBI in the excise policy "scam", said Delhi Congress media department vice chairman Parvez Alam.

Sisodia was among 15 persons booked in an FIR filed by the CBI. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers along with some unknown public servants and private persons have been booked in the case. The FIR said that "facts in the matter prima facie disclose the commission of offences" punishable under section 120-B, 477A IPC and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988" against the accused. (With Agency inputs)