Chennai: Mohammed Faisal, a 22-year-old B.Tech graduate from the Mannadi area of Chennai, was arrested by cops over chain snatching charges. He was arrested based on the complaint by Ratna Devi (58) who was the victim of a chain snatching incident on the 17th of March.

Mr India title winner arrested for chain snatching crime

On 17th, Ratna Devi's 10 grams gold chain was robbed by Faisal. He was arrested by the police based on CCTV evidence and is now behind bars. Meanwhile, Faizal completed his graduation in 2020. He was a bodybuilder and won the Mr. India title in the youth fitness competition in the year 2020.

He started a mobile phone reselling business after graduation. But he suffered huge losses during the pandemic. As he was unable to repay his debts, he started to involve in the robbery to overcome his financial struggles, the police said.