New Delhi: Several MPs raised questions on the country's preparedness for the ensuing Olympics and the development of sports infrastructure across the country. Praful Patel of NCP asked the Central government to develop Sports Academies and SAIs, which were spread in various states. Praising the successive governments for organising the Commonwealth Games and others, he asked the BJP government to maintain and upkeep the infrastructure and stadiums, which were developed for organising the prestigious games, further so that they can be utilised if the country gets a chance to host the Olympics in the future.

To another query, Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Nisith Pramanik said that works on PPP model began and sports academies are being renovated. Infrastructure for the Olympics is already there in the country. SAI centres and others are being developed. Equipment is being provided and foreign coaching is being imparted to the players.

Neeraj Dangi, INC, Rajasthan, said that though many palyers from rural areas are talented they are unable to play for the country as they do not have proper training and infrastructure to undergo training. In turn, most of the Olympic players, who brought medals, are from rural areas, the Minister reminded.

Read: India's missile system is highly secure and reliable: Defence Minister in RS