New Delhi: Parliamentarians across party lines on Friday supported an increase in salary of anganwadi workers and helpers who play a crucial role in the development of children at the grassroots level. Speaking in Lok Sabha on 'Welfare Measures for Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi Helpers', Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJD said they have done great work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Against the sanctioned strength of 13.99 lakh, there are 13.26 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers, he said, adding that these vacancies should be filled up urgently. Given the kind of help that they provide, he said, the government can consider a reasonable amount of money as honorarium so that they can sustain themselves.

The honorarium of anganwadi workers and helpers varies from Rs 4,500-Rs 10,000 per month. "Let anganwadi kendras be located nearer to primary schools so that kids can get familiar with the school, which is the next stop," he said. A private member's bill was introduced in Lok Sabha by BSP MP Ritesh Pandey.

Speaking on the bill, Ramesh Bidhuri of the BJP said population control is very much required for the country and anganwadi workers can play a role in this regard. Bidhuri also referred to a recent Niti Aayog report that suggested better sanitation facilities for anganwadi workers and pleaded for better infrastructure development for health workers. Their salary should be raised and they should be given a dress like nurses.

Imtiaz Jaleel of the AIMIM enumerated the contribution of anganwadi workers, especially during the pandemic. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, anganwadi workers went from door to door to promote health protocols and established good coordination with other health sector workers like ASHA workers, helping people at a time when family members were scared to take care of their own relatives, Jaleel said.

Incentives given to anganwadi workers is minimal, given the kind of effort they put in, he said. "We are putting in crores of money for building statues and other wasteful expenditure but we don't have money to pay a decent salary to anganwadi workers for service rendered," he said. Even a daily wager can earn more than what anganwadi workers are getting as honorarium, he added. Guman Singh Damor of the BJP demanded that salaries should be paid regularly and anganwadi kendras should be strengthened.

PTI