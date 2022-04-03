Morena (Madhya Pradesh): Satpal Singh Rohtak, a youth from the Uttampura area of ​​Morena in Madhya Pradesh, wanted to become an engineer, but could not achieve his dream due to financial constraints in the family. It does not matter if Satpal did not get a formal education in engineering as he is anyway designing engineering marvels, albeit the replicas.

Satpal, who helps his father at his tailor shop, has had a knack for making replicas of historical buildings from wooden signboards since childhood. After making a map of the Taj Mahal earlier, Satpal has recently made a model of Jaivilas Palace owned by Union Civil Aviation Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. In the replica, Satpal has concentrated on even the minute details of the palace like trees, plants, garden and lighting that it looks like a mirror image of the real palace.

It took Satpal a year with 5 to 7 hours of work every day to build the 9 feet long and 9 feet wide Jaivilas Palace. For this, he has spent more than Rs 80,000. Satpal wants to gift the Jaivilas Palace replica to Scindia. Satpal considers Jaivilas Palace as the grandest and most modern palace of the state. Till date, no artisan or designer has made any such design of Jaivilas Palace. That's why he has decided to make a replica of the palace.

Also read: Madhya Pradesh man builds Taj Mahal replica for his wife