Gwalior: A woman foiled an attempt made by two bike-borne miscreants who tried to snatch her chain even though she was accompanied by her two-year-old daughter. The incident happened when the woman was out for a walk in the park near Jaderua dam under the Murar police station limits.

The bike-borne chain snatchers who were wearing helmets kept Kajal Tomar and her daughter Shrivya at their gunpoint. Undeterred, Kajal confronted the assailants and attacked one of them with a stone, which resulted in the fall of the gun from the hands of the assailant.

While the second assailant readied the bike to flee, the first assailant again picked up the gun and tried to snatch her gold chain. This time, the woman rained stones on him and forced both to flee the spot. Kajal said, "after the snatchers pointed a gun at my daughter, I became furious and attacked them."

Kajal's husband Sachin Tomar lives in BP City of Maharajpura police station area and is posted in the office of Additional SP Mrigakhi Deka. Police are browsing CCTV footage in nearby areas to get a lead on the assailants after registering a case against the unidentified persons.

