Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old woman who arrived in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh from Australia has tested positive for coronavirus, a health official said on Friday. The woman, who had come here with her husband and two children after landing in Mumbai on December 23, was detected with the infection on Thursday, Joint Director (Health) Dr Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

"Her samples have been sent for genome sequencing to find out the variant. The report of her husband has returned negative. Samples of her two children and in-laws have been sent for COVID-19 tests," Dr Mishra said. Earlier, a woman who had come from the United States of America to Jabalpur was detected with COVID-19 on December 30. The woman, her husband and their daughter had arrived in India on December 23 and had come here via New Delhi and Agra.

"The genome sequencing report of the woman (with US travel history) has not been received as yet. It takes up to three weeks at times," Mishra informed.

Incidentally, the first set of COVID-19 cases in MP was detected on March 20, 2020 in Jabalpur. Three were members of a family who had returned from Dubai and a fourth person who had a travel history to Germany had tested positive. (PTI)