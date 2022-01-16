Indore: A 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and tortured by her husband and four of his friends in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, police said on Sunday, adding that all the five accused were arrested.

The woman claimed that she was brutalized by her husband, who then handed her over to his friend and a servant. All of them raped her, performed unnatural sex and also burnt her private parts with cigarettes. Rajesh Vishwakarma is the name of her husband, who indulged in this violent act with Ankit Baghel, Vivek Vishwakarma, Vipin Bhadauria and another person. They also threatened to kill her when she resisted the sexual assault, an official said quoting the FIR.

The alleged gang-rape occurred at a farmhouse under the Shipra police station area of Indore between November 2019 and October 2021, the official said. He said the woman, hailing from Chhattisgarh, got married to an Indore-based man after meeting him on a matrimonial site. However, police investigation has revealed that the man is already married.

The complainant told the police that she somehow escaped from the farmhouse and travelled to her parent's home in Chhattisgarh. But one of the accused men followed her there intending to harm her, the official added.

Five men, including the victim's husband, were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were arrested from various areas of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(With Agency Inputs)