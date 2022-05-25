Ujjain: A woman from Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh levelled serious allegations against Mahant Dr. Rameshwardas and claimed that he attempted to rape her in the ashram. She made these charges in her complaint filed at Neelganga police station on Tuesday. The woman was residing in the ashram of Mandleshwar Gyandas in Piplinaka of the city for the past eight months. However, Mahant rubbishes these allegations as baseless.

Interacting with media persons she said, "I was introduced to Mahant Rameshwardas through the Gyandas ashram and started visiting ashram after being told that he was a good saint. He seduced me on the pretext of teaching 'Tantra Mantra' and asked me to visit him on daily basis. After which he started doing ugly things to me. When I refused and said will inform everyone, he started threatening me. He threatened me that if I uttered even a word about it to anyone he would make someone shoot me and throw my body into Shipra River."

CSP (probationer IPS) Vinod Kumar Meena said that "A woman has filed a complaint with rape charges against a saint and claimed that she is having photos and video recordings of him, however, she did not provide any of it till now. We had asked her to provide all the details and her statement is being recorded."

While the 76-year-old Mahant Dr Rameshwardas, levelled with rape charges is a retired government teacher. Making clarification over allegations, he termed the entire allegations as "baseless and part of a conspiracy."