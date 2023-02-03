Dindori (MP): With a severe lack of even the most basic medical facilities at the district health center in her village, an 18-year-old carried her father on her shoulder and walked 2 km to reach the house of a local MLA for help Omkar Singh Markam. Ranjita Banwasi, the young daughter of the patient Shiv Prasad, firmly believed that MLA Omkar Singh Markam would do the needful to get her father treated.

Though the woman did get the help she was seeking for from the MLA, the ordeal she had to bear to save her father from the deadly gangrene infection have raised questions at the administration's efficiency. Shiv Prasad Banwasi was diagnosed with gangrene infection a few months back. A resident of a rural, underdeveloped area of the state, Shiv Prasad failed to get the treatment he needed despite reaching out to government hospitals in Bhopal, Jabalpur and Dindori.

Also read: Doctor's negligence took a pregnant woman's life, poor treatment after operation

When the situation grew severe beyond repair, she decided to reach out for help to the political figures in the state who may be able to help her. MLA Omkar Markam in the area came to her rescue and helped her out of her misery. Markam directed the district hospital and the chief medical officer at the district hospital to provide better treatment and facilitate the medicinal supplies needed for the treatment of gangrene. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan also caught the wind of the incident and showed willingness to help the young woman and her old father's with their ordeals.

Gangrene is a serious bacterial infection which destroys the body tissue due to lack of blood flow. Gangrene commonly affects the arms and legs of the infected person, also severing their toes and fingers. It can also affect the muscles and certain internal organs of the patient. The infection can prove to be fatal if not treated in time.