Gwalior: A woman has been allegedly forced into unnatural sex by her husband at gunpoint Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. Police sources said that the woman, living in an upmarket area of the city got married to the accused in 2000 adding that she has alleged that within a few months of marriage he forced her into unnatural sex.

They further revealed that the accused had been forcing her into unnatural sex for the last one and half years and whenever she protested, he held her at gunpoint with his licensed revolver. The woman has also accused her husband of torturing her for dowry.

Police said that unable to bear her ordeal anymore, the woman lodged a complaint late at night on September 9 following which police lodged a case of unnatural sex and dowry harassment against the accused.