Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Indicating the negligence of the health authorities, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam was forced to deliver in open in the compound of a health centre, which had been locked up by the staff as they have taken leave. It is learnt that the expecting mother from Kundanpur in the tribal area of ​​Ratlam district visited the health centre with labour pains.

Also read: Pregnant woman carried in makeshift carrycot for 3 km in Nashik

However, to the family's shock and disappointment, the health centre was locked with the staff also nowhere to be seen leaving the woman writhing in pain. When the staff did not turn up, the woman was delivered in the compound. After the video of the incident went viral on social media, the health department of Ratlam district instead of taking the negligent staff to the task was engaged in suppressing the incident, sources said.

It is said that the woman and her child have been shifted to an unknown location to brush the incident under the carpet and to dodge the responsibility. When the BMO of Ratlam District Hospital Dr Jaiswal was asked for his comments on the matter, he passed the buck to BPM Moinuddin Qureshi, saying that he was out on training. BPM Moinuddin Qureshi kept giving evasive answers. Qureshi said that he looks after the management work and he does not know about the issue.