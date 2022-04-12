Bhopal: Targeting the state governments over violent communal incidents that broke out in several states on Ram Navami on Sunday, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi alleged that the violence is state-led and a serious violation of the Geneva Convention. "This is clearly a state complicit violence and a grave violation of the Geneva Convention. Under what law the government of Madhya Pradesh has demolished houses of the Muslim community? It clearly shows CM's biased attitude towards Muslim minority," he said while speaking to the media. "The governments of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Goa failed in controlling and stopping the violence during the Ram Navami procession," he further added.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Taking a dig against the MP CM Shivraj Chouhan, Owaisi took to Twitter stating: "Mob lynching is dominating the rule of law in a planned manner in MP. Even though your (CM) ideology justifies the desecration of mosques and attacks on elders, do not forget that you are sitting on a constitutional post, and it is your responsibility to protect the life and property of the public."

He also raised questions over demolishing the houses of miscreants through bulldozers in MP. "The way the MP government is destroying the houses of the poor by forgetting the law, clearly shows how intoxicated they are with their power. Remember, today the government is yours, but it may not be there tomorrow," another one of his tweets read.

A major communal scuffle broke out in Khargone in Madhya Pradesh during a Ram Navami procession, injuring several people, including the police officials, with stone pelting and arson attacks. With more than 80 rioters arrested after the violence, around 16 houses and 29 shops were demolished. A total of 16 illegal encroachments including four houses and three shops in Mohan Talkies area, 12 houses, 10 shops, one shop near Ganesh temple were removed through bulldozers. Additionally, three shops in Aurangpura and 12 shops in Talab Chowk were also damaged. A total of 11 cases were registered in the matter and seven rioters have been detained.

