Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh): The St Joseph's Convent School in Vidisha was vandalised by the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other Hindu organisations alleging that the school was indulging in religious conversions of its students. A group of people damaged the school building by pelting stones at it while raising slogans in front of the school.

Nilesh Agrawal, head of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that the land on which the school currently stands was donated for the construction of a hospital by Rajesh Mathur, a resident of Ganj Basoda here. But, instead of the hospital, a convent school was built here for commercial profits. He further claimed that the students here are charged with a hefty fee.

The main reason that fuelled this violence was Agrawal's claim that eight children studying in the school have been converted into Christianity. In regard to these allegations, he demanded that the Chief Minister and the District Collector should take note of this issue and investigation should be taken up against the school.

The incident happened on Monday when Class 12 students' exams were going on. Due to the violence, the students had to be shifted to a safer place. The students on the lower floors were immediately evacuated after the vandalisation began. The exams were disrupted, leaving the students terrified of what had happened.

The SDM of Ganj Basoda, Roshan Rai, reached the school premises soon after learning about the incident. Also, a heavy posse of police personnel has been deployed around the school. The SDM said that he has received a memorandum in which the conversion of children is mentioned. "We are investigating the whole episode. We will get in touch with the school management and do a full investigation," he assured.

Also read: Bajrang Dal vandalises 'Ashram 3' sets in Bhopal, throws ink at series director Prakash Jha