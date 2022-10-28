Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti seems aggressive over her demand for total prohibition in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. On Friday, once again in a series of tweets, she made her agenda clear regarding her demand for a liquor ban as she recalled the Ayodhya movement and said, whatever happens in Orchha will become an example for the whole of Madhya Pradesh.

In her tweet, she wrote, "I was in Orchha this morning, my heart is filled with happiness after seeing Ram Rajya Sarkar, but on the way to Orchha temple, a huge liquor shop at the main entrance seems challenging my devotion to Rama."

"Despite fierce opposition from the public and our organizations, it got its license, the government closed it after I had thrown cow dung on it, but they got a stay from court." Earlier on October 14th, Bharti has thrown cow dung in the liquor shop.

Further, she tweeted "Today, I remember Ayodhya a lot, from 2 Lok Sabha seats, Ayodhya has offered us the ability twice to form government at Center with full majority. When the structure was razed, it was considered an illegal act, and we all were considered criminals but in end, of our crime, a grand Ram temple is being built today."

At last, she said, "This liquor shop of Orchha inspires me that what happens here will be an example for the whole of Madhya Pradesh, let's see what happens."