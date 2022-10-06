Ujjain (MP): The 95-year-old queen of the Narwar royal family in Ujjain Maharani Anila Kumari has been missing for the last one and half a year. Her family members alleged that there is foul play behind her disappearance as she owns land worth more than Rs 52 crore.

Her family members said that about one and half year ago some people had taken the queen from home to the registrar's office at the behest of the daughter-in-law to provide power of attorney to her. They also said that it was the last time she was seen and despite several complaints being lodged police has failed to trace her.

Virendra Singh Jhala and Rajpal Singh Jhala and others of the royal family, including her only daughter-in-law Kanakbali, have alleged that the Queen suddenly disappeared about one and a half years ago but police failed to find her.

Her family members claimed that after giving 100 bighas of land to daughter Vibha, there are about one and a half bighas of land in the name of the queen. They said that land mafias are trying to capture the land.