Rajgarh (MP): Two Muslim men, who were allegedly forced to shave their beards against their wish while they were lodged in jail, have appealed to the District Collector to take appropriate action against the responsible officials. The incident came to light from Rajgarh jail in Madhya Pradesh even as the authorities denied any such incident had happened on the jail premises.

The complainants Wahid and Kalim were sent to jail under section 151 of the IPC for gathering in a group of five or more persons despite being lawfully commanded to disperse. However, they were released the very next day. Both the prisoners alleged that they were harassed by the jailers inside, and forced to shave their beards off though they refused to do so as they had kept it as part of their faith.

After being released from jail, Kalim said that the harassment highly affected him, so much so that he even thought of ending his life "out of shame". However, with support from his friends, he decided to demand action against the culprits. In a written application submitted to the district collector Harsh Dixit, both men demanded a legal inquiry against the accused persons.

Also read: Blow up madrassas using gunpowder, send residents to detention camps: Yati Narsinghanand

Responding to the matter, jailer NS Rana, denied the allegations and said that no one was forced to cut their beards."For all the prisoners who are lodged here, it is a rule to cut or trim their beards. But if it is a religious practice and the prisoner refuses to do so, we allow them to keep the beard. Nobody is forced. I am sure the beard of the complainants was cut in accordance with the jail manual. I am not aware of anything being forced illegally in the jail," he said.

Collector Harsh Dixit has sought video and written reports from the jail supervisor. "If we find anything objectionable, we will take action against whoever is found responsible. The jail supervisor has said that according to the jail manual, Muslim prisoners are allowed to keep a beard up to a length of 1 inch. We have summoned video and written reports on the matter. We will be able to check the veracity of the allegations only after the proofs are procured," he said.