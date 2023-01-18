Jabalpur (MP):Two labourers were killed and another one injured after a newly-built retaining wall built around a stone crushing facility collapsed at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at Manegaon village under Bargi police station limits, they said.

Narayan Kol, 45, and Dashrat Barkade, 30, died on the spot, while Girdharilal Gond, 55, was injured after a newly-built retaining wall of a stone crusher collapsed on them, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Priyanka Shukla said.

These labourers were working near the wall when the incident occurred, she said. The wall was constructed two days back, she said. The injured person is admitted to a hospital for treatment, Shukla added. (PTI)