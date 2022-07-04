Dewas(Madhya Pradesh): At least nine people have been arrested after a tribal woman, suspected to be having an extra-marital affair, was thrashed by a group of villagers and paraded after being made to carry her husband on her shoulders in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday in Borpadav village under Udainagar police station limits, some 110 km from the district headquarters, the official said, adding that nine people were arrested in the matter.



The accused also tore the woman's clothes and abused her, as per the FIR registered in connection with the incident. Some videos surfaced on social media platforms wherein the woman was seen being slapped repeatedly by villagers, and later heckled and humiliated in front of the public, while she was carrying her husband on her shoulders. In another clip, the woman and another man, identified as Hari Singh Bhilala, were seen with garlands of shoes around their necks and both being humiliated by locals gathered around them.



Based on a complaint filed by Bhilala, an FIR was later registered against 11 named people, including the woman's husband, and some unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma said. He said nine of the persons named in the FIR have been arrested, while other accused were being identified and will be nabbed soon.



According to the FIR, Bhilala knew the victim woman for the past six months and she reached his house on Saturday night out of mutual trust. The woman told the complainant that she came to his house as her husband suspected her character and used to beat her up, the FIR said. On Sunday, the woman's husband along with his associates came to the complainant's place, dragged him and the woman out, and thrashed and abused them, it said.



Later, the accused tore the woman's clothes and forced her to carry her husband on her shoulders, as per the FIR. The woman and the complainant were forced to wear garlands of shoes, the FIR said, adding that police rescued them later. Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath targeted the ruling BJP, citing incidents of atrocities against tribals in the state.



The state government is indulging in political gimmick in the name of the tribals, but the condition of the community has deteriorated in Madhya Pradesh, he claimed. On Saturday, a tribal woman was set ablaze allegedly by three persons over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police earlier said. She is battling for life in a hospital in the state capital Bhopal, they said, adding that five people were arrested in connection with that incident. (With Agency Inputs)