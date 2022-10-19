Singrauli (MP): Rameshwar Singh, a tribal boy from Singrauli district, who invested just Rs 49 on Dream 11, won Rs 1 crore in the India-Australia series on Monday. Singh in a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat said that he belongs to a poor family and his family believed that he will make them proud one day. For the last two years, he has been making virtual teams of cricketers on Dream 11, and his experience made him win the jackpot.

Singh, a teacher at Government Pre-Secondary School, Dhangarh, had made nine teams on Dream-11 in the India-Australia series, and in the final match on Monday, he invested only 49 rupees. Singh said that he was confident that he will make good money out of the match but he did not imagine winning one crore. The villagers applauded Singh's intelligence which made him a millionaire overnight, followed by netizens who also applauded and called him a talented person.