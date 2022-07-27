Khandva: Three sisters were found dead in Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. It is learned that the bodies of the siblings Sonu, Savitri and Lalita were recovered from their home at around 3 pm on Tuesday in the Kotaghat village of Jawar police station area. On getting information about the incident, the police reached the spot.

The bodies of all three have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem. Police officers are investigating the matter. Eldest sister Savitri had come to her maternal home a few days back and was posted at SN College in Khandwa along with Sonu. Their father Jamsingh passed away a while back. Police suspect family dispute as the trigger for the suicide.

