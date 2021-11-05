Guna: A girl and two others were burnt to death, while their four co-passengers suffered burn injuries on Friday morning as the minibus carrying them caught fire after hitting a stationary container truck in Barkheda area of Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, police said.

The four injured passengers, including a 12-year-old boy, have been admitted to the district hospital, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Munish Rajoria told media. "The bus with 28 people on board was heading to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh from Indore in Madhya Pradesh when it met with the accident on National Highway 46," he added.

"All the occupants of the mini-bus were going on a pilgrimage to Mathura when their vehicle rammed into the rear side of a stationary container truck parked by the roadside between 5 am and 6am at Barkheda in Chachoda tehsil, located around 40km from Guna district headquarters," he said. The collision caused an explosion and led to a blaze that engulfed the mini-bus, the SDOP said.

People nearby rushed to the rescue of the occupants of the vehicle and pulled them out, Rajoria said. However, Durga (13) and Madho (20), both from Indore, and Rohit, who hailed from Khargone district of MP, got trapped in the burning vehicle and died, he added. Police are investigating the accident, the police officer said.

(PTI)