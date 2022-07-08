Ratlam: A temple's name was reportedly changed to a mosque on Google Maps by Muslim youths in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam. Sunil Patidar, ASP Ratlam, said that the police received a complaint that the name of a temple had been changed on Google Maps by a person of another religion. He said that a case had been filed under section 295A. "The accused has been arrested. Further investigation underway," Patidar said. According to reports, the person had allegedly changed the name of Ambemata temple to Kahkasha mosque.

The screenshot of Google Map showing the mosque instead of the temple went viral causing communal tension in the village. The villagers from the Hindu community reached Namli police station and lodged a complaint against the accused youths. (With agency inputs)