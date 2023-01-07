Harda: A 17-year-old girl in Harda in Madhya Pradesh was raped allegedly by a boy she had befriended on a photo-video sharing social networking service, a police official said on Saturday. The girl, who is a Class XI student, and the boy, who turned 18 during the day, came in contact through social media around a year ago and had met each other several times, Harda woman police station in charge Gajiwati Pusham said.

"The girl was raped repeatedly after the accused said he had obscene videos of her which he threatened to circulate. The ordeal came to light after her parents noticed changes in behaviour and she confided in them," Pusham said. "The accused had also asked her to get cash and jewellery from home. We arrested him under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl filed a complaint on Friday," the official said. (PTI)