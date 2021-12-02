New Delhi: While the protests of MPs against the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs from the parliamentary sessions continue, more members have come forward to support their cause. Several leaders of left leaning parties put up a protest yesterday near the Gandhi statue in the premises of the parliament to demand the revocation of the said suspension issued on the grounds of 'unruly behaviour'. These 12 Rajya Sabha members, who have been suspended for the entire winter session of the parliament, all belong to left leaning political parties. This has made the parties sceptical about the intentions behind this suspension.

While speaking to ETV Bharat, CPI-M MP Elavaram Kareem said, "Maximum pressure will be put on the government. We will also take these issues to the people, as it is the violation of rules of the statutory principles. By taking such decision, they have negated the natural justice of the suspended members. It was a unilateral decision."

He asserted that several other parties are joining the protest and consequently the number of opposition members has increased. Political parties like Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) among others have come forward, which according to Kareem, is threatening the government."This is a positive sign as the government is getting scared now," he said. He also alleged that this move of suspension of MPs is nothing but a 'political agenda' as Assembly elections are round the corner.

Also read: We won't apologise, asserts CPI MP Binoy Viswam hours after being suspended from Rajya Sabha

Along with the protests outside, the MPs inside the parliamentary house are also bringing forth this issue and demanding the revocation. CPI MP Binoy Viswam said to ETV Bharat, "We raised this issue effectively today in the Parliament. House is adjourned because of that. As long as the government is adamant on this draconian procession, we have no other option but to oppose it." When asked if disruption of the House is the right way to raise issues in Parliament, he said, "The smooth functioning of the house is the prerogative of the government as well. This government has forgotten its duty and put the burden on us."

Meanwhile, Kareem also slammed the government for not releasing the data related to the farmers deaths occurred during their protest."This behaviour cannot be justified. Everyone knows that more than 700 farmers have died. Some even got murdered. Government can collect the data if they are in favour of the farmers. This is a highly condemnable statement by the Agriculture Minister, " he said.

Also read: We will continue our dharna against undemocratic action of Rajya Sabha chairman, govt, says RS MP Elamaram Kareem