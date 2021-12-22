Bhopal: In the midst of ongoing political turmoil over OBC reservations, the Madhya Pradesh State Election Commission has issued a notice banning the declaration of election results. The commission has also mentioned the Supreme Court's decision on OBC reservation in its notice.

The notice says that after the commencement of the election process, the general seats will see elections being held according to the schedule. Elections for seats specifically reserved for the OBC community will be held only after the decision of the High Court and Supreme Court in this matter. In this way, the results of general and OBC seats can be declared simultaneously. No result of Panchayat elections will be declared before that.

After the Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Kamal Nath said that the Leader of the House Shivraj Singh Chouhan had assured the House last day that elections would be held with reservation only.

"The Chief Minister should tell the House what has been done about this in the last 24 hours. What will be the legal action in this case? The Chief Minister should inform the House about this, so that the Panchayats of the state get information about what is going to happen next. The election process has started in the state. Forms are being filled, but there is confusion among the candidates whether to withdraw their nomination or contest elections. The government should clarify the position regarding this", he said.

Responding to Kamal Nath's reservation question, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said that Congress is saying that their demand has been accepted, which was a half-truth.

Mishra said that the state government and the central government will be going to the court for revision of the decision.